DIY your very own ‘Masked Singer’ Halloween costume with this step-by-step instructional guide

For anyone still scrambling for last-minute Halloween costume ideas, “The Masked Singer” has you covered.

It’s no question that the costume designers took things to the next level for the second season of FOX's popular hidden talent show.

While you may not be able to match the hundreds of hours spent on some of the show’s most extravagant costumes, it doesn’t mean you can’t create your very own custom “Thingamajig” or “Flamingo,” for a personal breakout performance.

Inspired by T-Pain’s Season 1-winning one-eyed furry monster costume, you can DIY your very own show-stopping costume in just minutes, leaving your friends and family guessing: Who’s behind the mask?

Here’s what you’ll need: large pieces of fur that you can buy at your local fabric store, a T-shirt, a hot glue gun, scissors, gloves, sheet foam and a giant googly eye that can be purchased online or at any craft shop.

Simply cut out the pieces of fur to cover your T-shirt, using the hot glue gun to attach the fabric and the eye to the center of the shirt.

Pieces of foam can be used to create spooky nails to complete the monster’s ghoulish look. Most importantly, make sure to let the costume sit and dry overnight.

Just like the real costumes on the show, your homemade “Masked Singer” design might do more to wow the crowd than to scare them on Halloween.

For more costume inspiration, be sure to check out The Masked Singer on FOX Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

