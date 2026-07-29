Disney World adds Mayor Winddancer to Zootopia: Better Zoogether show at Animal Kingdom

The Brief Disney has added a new character to Zootopia: Better Zoogether, the 4D show at Animal Kingdom. The attraction now features a sequence with Mayor Brian Winddancer (voiced by Patrick Wharburton) from "Zootopia 2." Disney revealed the update in a behind-the-scenes video with Imagineers.



Disney has updated the Zootopia: Better Zoogether show at Animal Kingdom with a new character from "Zootopia 2."

Mayor Brian Winddancer is now part of a new pre-show sequence at the attraction, Disney revealed Wednesday in a video with Imagineers.

This update comes less than a year after the attraction opened inside the park's Tree of Life Theater.

What we know about the new sequence

Mayor Winddancer is one of the new characters from "Zootopia 2."

The character, voiced by actor Patrick Warburton, is an actor-turned-politician with a Fabio-inspired mane.

In the new scene, Mayor Winddancer makes a speech welcoming visitors to the special Zoogether Day celebration.

Warburton reprises his role for the update, which also allowed Imagineers to collaborate again with filmmakers from "Zootopia" and animators at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether show

Zootopia: Better Zoogether opened at Animal Kingdom in November, replacing It's Tough to be a Bug.

In the show's storyline, visitors are invited to watch a broadcast of the different biomes of Zootopia celebrating Zoogether Day.

A first look at Zootopia: Better Zoogether. (Courtesy Disney)

Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps and other characters from the movies appear in the 9-minute animated show.

The attraction also features an animatronic figure of Zootopia officer Benjamin Clawhauser.

Visitors wear orange "Carrot Vision" glasses that bring the 3D scenes to jump off the screen. The theater is also equipped with other special effects, including water sprays, air puffs and fog.