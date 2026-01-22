EPCOT’s Garden Rocks concert lineup includes Simple Plan, 98 Degrees, Billy Ocean

The Brief The Garden Rocks concert lineup will include Sugar Ray, Simple Plan, Billy Ocean, 98 Degrees and more. The concerts are part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which begins March 4. The festival also features colorful gardens, character topiaries and outdoor kitchens.



Disney World has revealed the lineup for the 2026 edition of the Garden Rocks concert series.

What we know:

The concerts are part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs from March 4 to June 1.

The lineup includes Sugar Ray, Simple Plan, Rick Springfield, Billy Ocean and 98 Degrees.

Six new acts will be performing at the festival this year, including Information Society, Katrina (formerly of Katrina and the Waves), FireHouse and "American Idol" winner Iam Tongi.

2026 Garden Rocks concerts schedule

The concert lineup, which is subject to change, includes:

March 5-7 — The Music of ABBA (NEW)

March 8-9 — Simple Plan

March 13-14 — Blue October

March 15-16 — Billy Ocean

March 20-23 — THE ORCHESTRA starring former members of ELO & ELO Part II

March 27-28 — Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

March 29-30 — 38 Special

April 3-4 — Chubby Checker

April 5-6 — Sugar Ray

April 10-11 — Information Society (NEW)

April 12-13 — Rick Springfield

April 17-18 — Berlin

April 19-20 — The Commodores

April 24-25 — FireHouse (NEW)

April 26-27 — Air Supply

May 1-2 — A Flock of Seagulls

May 3-4 — Plain White T’s

May 8-9 — Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves (NEW)

May 10-11 — 98 Degrees

May 15-16 — The Spinners

May 17-18 — Josiah Queen (NEW)

May 22-23 — Iam Tongi (NEW)

May 24-25 — A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce

May 29-30 — Queensrÿche

May 31-June 1 — Maverick City Music

The concerts are held in the evenings during the festival’s run at the America Gardens Theatre. Performances are scheduled for 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

All concerts are included with EPCOT admission.

Topiaries, outdoor kitchens and more

Beyond concerts, the Flower & Garden Festival also features colorful gardens and topiaries of Disney characters around the park. The festival also has outdoor kitchens serving a variety of food and drink items.