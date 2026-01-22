EPCOT’s Garden Rocks concert lineup includes Simple Plan, 98 Degrees, Billy Ocean
ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney World has revealed the lineup for the 2026 edition of the Garden Rocks concert series.
What we know:
The concerts are part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs from March 4 to June 1.
The lineup includes Sugar Ray, Simple Plan, Rick Springfield, Billy Ocean and 98 Degrees.
Six new acts will be performing at the festival this year, including Information Society, Katrina (formerly of Katrina and the Waves), FireHouse and "American Idol" winner Iam Tongi.
2026 Garden Rocks concerts schedule
The concert lineup, which is subject to change, includes:
- March 5-7 — The Music of ABBA (NEW)
- March 8-9 — Simple Plan
- March 13-14 — Blue October
- March 15-16 — Billy Ocean
- March 20-23 — THE ORCHESTRA starring former members of ELO & ELO Part II
- March 27-28 — Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- March 29-30 — 38 Special
- April 3-4 — Chubby Checker
- April 5-6 — Sugar Ray
- April 10-11 — Information Society (NEW)
- April 12-13 — Rick Springfield
- April 17-18 — Berlin
- April 19-20 — The Commodores
- April 24-25 — FireHouse (NEW)
- April 26-27 — Air Supply
- May 1-2 — A Flock of Seagulls
- May 3-4 — Plain White T’s
- May 8-9 — Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves (NEW)
- May 10-11 — 98 Degrees
- May 15-16 — The Spinners
- May 17-18 — Josiah Queen (NEW)
- May 22-23 — Iam Tongi (NEW)
- May 24-25 — A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce
- May 29-30 — Queensrÿche
- May 31-June 1 — Maverick City Music
The concerts are held in the evenings during the festival’s run at the America Gardens Theatre. Performances are scheduled for 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.
All concerts are included with EPCOT admission.
Topiaries, outdoor kitchens and more
Beyond concerts, the Flower & Garden Festival also features colorful gardens and topiaries of Disney characters around the park. The festival also has outdoor kitchens serving a variety of food and drink items.
The Source: This article was written with information from Walt Disney World.