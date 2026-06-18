Disney World reveals 2026 Eat to the Beat concert lineup

The Brief Walt Disney World has announced the concert lineup for its Eats to the Beat concert series. The concerts will take place during the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival, which begins Aug. 27. Performers set to take the stage include Hanson, Yellowcard, Fitz and The Tantrums, Tiffany and Grace Potter.



Walt Disney World has revealed the lineup for its Eat to the Beat concert series, which is part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

The festival will begin Aug. 27 and run through Nov. 21.

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Who's performing this year?

The lineup includes "internationally recognized artists, house favorites and hit local talent," according to Disney.

Seven festival newcomers are among this year's performers, including The War and Treaty, Fitz and The Tantrums and Grace Potter. They join returning performers such as Hanson, MercyMe, Tiffany and Boyz II Men.

The lineup, which is subject to change, includes:

Aug. 27 : Evolution: Motown

Aug. 28-31 : Hanson

Sept. 1-3 : Evolution: Motown

Sept. 4-5 : The War and Treaty (NEW)

Sept. 6-7 : Yellowcard

Sept. 8-10 : Fly Guys

Sept. 11-12 : Couch (NEW)

Sept. 13-14 : Fitz and the Tantrums (NEW)

Sept. 15-17 : Latin Ambition

Sept. 18-19 : MercyMe

Sept. 20-21 : Grupo Mania (NEW)

Sept. 22-24 : Metro Latino Band

Sept. 25-27 : Element

Sept. 28-29 : New Found Glory

Sept. 30-Oct.1 : Smash Mouth

Oct. 2-4 : Champagne Orchestra

Oct. 5-6 : Rey Ruiz (NEW)

Oct. 7-8 : Tiffany

Oct. 9-11 : Viva Latina

Oct. 12-13 : The Fray

Oct. 14-15 : Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

Oct. 16-18 : Jaclyn Hayden

Oct. 19-20: Ben Rector

Oct. 21-22 : Allen Stone (NEW)

Oct. 23-25 : SoundUp

Oct. 26-27 : Lauren Alaina (NEW)

Oct. 28-29 : Bowling for Soup

Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 : Southbound

Nov. 2-3 : Boyz II Men

Nov. 4-5 : Big Head Todd and The Monsters (NEW)

Nov. 6-8 : M-80's

Nov. 9-10 : Grace Potter (NEW)

Nov. 11-12 : The Beach Boys

Nov. 13-16: The Hooligans

Eat to the Beat concert series during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

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Where will the concerts be held?

The concerts will take place at the American Gardens Theatre in the America Pavilion, and they are included with EPCOT admission.

Performances will be held three times daily—at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Disney is also selling a dining package for the concert series that includes guaranteed seating and a meal at a participating EPCOT restaurant. Packages go on sale July 16.

What else does the Food & Wine Festival offer?

In addition to live concerts, the festival will also feature a variety of dishes and drinks served at more than 30 marketplaces around the park.

Menus for the marketplaces have not yet been announced.