Disney World reveals 2026 Eat to the Beat concert lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has revealed the lineup for its Eat to the Beat concert series, which is part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
The festival will begin Aug. 27 and run through Nov. 21.
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Who's performing this year?
The lineup includes "internationally recognized artists, house favorites and hit local talent," according to Disney.
Seven festival newcomers are among this year's performers, including The War and Treaty, Fitz and The Tantrums and Grace Potter. They join returning performers such as Hanson, MercyMe, Tiffany and Boyz II Men.
The lineup, which is subject to change, includes:
- Aug. 27: Evolution: Motown
- Aug. 28-31: Hanson
- Sept. 1-3: Evolution: Motown
- Sept. 4-5: The War and Treaty (NEW)
- Sept. 6-7: Yellowcard
- Sept. 8-10: Fly Guys
- Sept. 11-12: Couch (NEW)
- Sept. 13-14: Fitz and the Tantrums (NEW)
- Sept. 15-17: Latin Ambition
- Sept. 18-19: MercyMe
- Sept. 20-21: Grupo Mania (NEW)
- Sept. 22-24: Metro Latino Band
- Sept. 25-27: Element
- Sept. 28-29: New Found Glory
- Sept. 30-Oct.1: Smash Mouth
- Oct. 2-4: Champagne Orchestra
- Oct. 5-6: Rey Ruiz (NEW)
- Oct. 7-8: Tiffany
- Oct. 9-11: Viva Latina
- Oct. 12-13: The Fray
- Oct. 14-15: Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
- Oct. 16-18: Jaclyn Hayden
- Oct. 19-20: Ben Rector
- Oct. 21-22: Allen Stone (NEW)
- Oct. 23-25: SoundUp
- Oct. 26-27: Lauren Alaina (NEW)
- Oct. 28-29: Bowling for Soup
- Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1: Southbound
- Nov. 2-3: Boyz II Men
- Nov. 4-5: Big Head Todd and The Monsters (NEW)
- Nov. 6-8: M-80's
- Nov. 9-10: Grace Potter (NEW)
- Nov. 11-12: The Beach Boys
- Nov. 13-16: The Hooligans
Eat to the Beat concert series during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)
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Where will the concerts be held?
The concerts will take place at the American Gardens Theatre in the America Pavilion, and they are included with EPCOT admission.
Performances will be held three times daily—at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Disney is also selling a dining package for the concert series that includes guaranteed seating and a meal at a participating EPCOT restaurant. Packages go on sale July 16.
What else does the Food & Wine Festival offer?
In addition to live concerts, the festival will also feature a variety of dishes and drinks served at more than 30 marketplaces around the park.
Menus for the marketplaces have not yet been announced.
The Source: This article was written with information released by Walt Disney World.