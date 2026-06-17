Disney World to restrict Disney Springs bus, boat access

The Brief Walt Disney World is implementing a new policy for transportation access at Disney Springs. Under the change, guests will need a resort stay, dining reservation or experience reservation to use buses or boats from the shopping and dining complex.



A big change is coming to the transportation policy at Disney Springs.

Walt Disney World will soon restrict who can access the buses and boats from the popular shopping and entertainment complex.

Starting June 28, only guests staying at a Disney resort hotel or guests with a dining or experience reservation will be able to take the free resort buses and water taxis from Disney Springs.

The bus loop at Disney Springs.

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New transportation rules

Under the new policy, guests will need to provide proof such as a room key or confirmation of a dining reservation.

The policy restricts access to the Disney Springs bus loops as well as the Sassagoula River Cruise, which is the boat system that takes guests to Disney's Port Orleans, Disney's Old Key West and Disney's Saratoga Springs resorts.

Disney has posted signage at Disney Springs to alert guests of the change. An update will also be added to Disney World's website.

The change does not affect bus and boat transportation at the theme parks.

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Policy trial run

Disney has been testing this policy change during busy times at the resort, such as during holidays.

During spring break, cast members at Disney Springs would scan guests' Magic Bands before boarding the buses to check if they were hotel guests.

Closing "free parking hack"

The change also closes a known "free parking hack" that some guests would use to access other parts of Disney World and avoid paying parking fees.