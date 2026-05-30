Orlando weather: Stormy pattern continues to kickoff the weekend

Tropical moisture continues to stream into the Sunshine State today, keeping the potential for more showers and storms around. With a steady westerly wind taking over, our storm timeline starts earlier today.

Look for isolated showers and storms to fire up along the I-75 corridor before lunchtime, riding those west winds directly across the I-4 corridor by the early afternoon before pinning themselves against an East Coast sea breeze. That's where we'll see the most coverage; our eastern locales and beaches.

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With the atmosphere loaded with tropical moisture, the primary threat today is torrential rain. Quick totals of 1 to 3 inches could easily trigger localized flooding where storms trail over the same neighborhoods.

Lightning and gusty winds up to 50 mph are also on the table for any stronger cells. The heat and humidity are keeping their grip, pushing afternoon highs to near 90, while high humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Overnight, we’ll see cloud cover linger with lows dipping into the lower to middle 70s as the active weather fades after sunset.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Our unsettled pattern holds into Sunday as a weak cold front sags into northern Florida and stalls out. This boundary will be the focal point for more storms, concentrating all of that deep tropical moisture directly over Central Florida.

This front and the sea breeze will lead to even more coverage of showers and storms pushing across the Peninsula.

Because the ground will already be saturated from Saturday’s activity, the potential for localized flooding and ponding escalates quickly with any torrential downpours.

Frequent lightning and heavy, blinding tropical rain will make travel hazardous, so be careful if you're out and about.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

This highly active, juicy pattern refuses to budge as we head into early next week. The stalled boundary remains parked over the peninsula through at least Tuesday, keeping our daily afternoon rain chances elevated near 60%.

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While the continuous rounds of heavy rain will do wonders to dent our local drought conditions, minor flooding will remain a daily concern for the afternoon commute. There is a silver lining with our temperatures, though.

The combination of dense cloud cover, a south-dipping jet stream boundary, and relentless rain will finally give us a break from the intense heat. Afternoon highs will relax from the low 90s, dropping cleanly into the low to mid-80s by mid-week, while overnight lows offer a slight refresh in the upper 60s and low 70s.