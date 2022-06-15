Disney offering private jet travel packages to parks for $110,000

article

Disney fans who have dreamed of visiting all 12 of the House of Mouse's theme parks across the globe will soon be able to do so for a hefty price tag.

Adventures by Disney has announced a new offering called Disney Parks Around the World, a 24-day vacation across six countries. Guests will travel as VIPs in a Boeing 757 private jet operated by Iceland Air with a flight crew that includes a chef, physician and three dedicated staff members.

DISNEY OUSTS TV CONTENT EXEC PETER RICE

The trip begins in Anaheim, California, at Disneyland Resort and ends in Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney World Resort. In addition to visiting the entertainment giant's theme parks, the trip's itinerary includes tours of Walt Disney Studios, the Walt Disney Family Museum and Lucasfilm's Skywalker Ranch campus.

The new Magic Happens Parade on Main Street U.S.A. inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California. ( Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Guests looking for experiences outside of Disney can also take advantage of tours and activities in Tokyo, Japan; Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; Agra, India; Cairo, Egypt, and Paris, France. Activities include cooking classes, nature walks and photo ops at the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower.

Pricing for the trip, which includes the flights, hotel accommodations, 68 meals and the tours and activities, starts at $109,995, with the first flight taking off on July 9, 2023. The trip is open to guests ages 12 and up, though Disney recommends that guests be at least 14 years old.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images) Expand

Booking for the new offering will initially roll out to previous Adventures by Disney guests who have traveled on three or more adventures starting on June 20. It will then expand to all previous Adventures by Disney guests, Golden Oak members and the public on June 22, 24 and 28, respectively.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.