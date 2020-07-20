Disney modifies policy to require eating in place when face masks are removed

article

Walt Disney World is modifying its policies on face masks to require that park guests eat in place if they remove the coverings to eat.

Since Disney began a phased reopening on July 11, face coverings have been required for all guests, ages 2 and up, and employees.

"Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking," the policy reads with the new language, "but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

Neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are not permitted at the parks, and "costume masks are also not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn," the policy states.