Disney cast members gather for Goofy’s Mystiki Tour: 30-year scavenger hunt tradition

The Brief Hundreds of WDW cast members competed in the Goofy’s Mystiki Tour 2026 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, taking on scavenger hunts and trivia after hours. Participants call it a "rite of passage" and love the cast-for-cast experience. The tradition brings cast members together to bond, have fun, and celebrate Disney.



When the gates at Disney’s Animal Kingdom closed to the public for the night, a different kind of wild energy took over the park.

Hundreds of Walt Disney World employees traded their "on-stage" roles for scavenger hunt maps and tiki-themed challenges as part of the legendary Goofy’s Mystiki Tour 2026.

For over 30 years, this after-hours tradition has served as a secret staple of the Disney employee experience, connecting cast members across every department in a fast-paced night of trivia and teamwork.

Disney cast members take part in a scavenger hunt.

A ‘By cast, for cast’ tradition

More than 300 teams navigated the darkened trails of Animal Kingdom, tackling missions that tested their deep-cut Disney knowledge and collaborative skills. Unlike the typical guest experience, the Mystiki Tour is designed exclusively for the people who make the magic happen every day.

"I love that it's by cast, for cast," said Disney Cast Member Claire Embil. "This is something that we get to do for each other."

For many, participating in the tour is considered a "rite of passage," offering a rare opportunity to let loose and bond with colleagues outside the usual hustle of the theme parks.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Disney cast members take part in a scavenger hunt.

Why the Mystiki Tour matters

While cast members spend their shifts creating memories for millions of visitors, events like the Mystiki Tour are vital for morale and maintaining the culture of the world's most famous resort. It's their chance to let loose, have fun, and prove they have some pretty impressive Disney knowledge.

"There’s so much excitement and anticipation for this event," explained WDW Ambassador Kylee Withers. "What is so special is that it brings our cast members together to dive in and let them bond and have competitive fun."