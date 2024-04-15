Devin Stephenson picked to become second Florida Polytechnic University president

The Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees on Monday chose Devin Stephenson to become the school’s second president. Stephenson will succeed Randy Avent, who is slated to step down in July.

Stephenson, who is president of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, was selected in a 7-6 vote amid a debate among trustees about whether Florida Poly’s next president should have a background in science, technology, engineering, and math or STEM as it is commonly known.

Avent has led Lakeland University since it opened to students in 2014. After a sabbatical, he is expected to return to the Florida Poly faculty.

Trustees who supported Stephenson’s selection cited reasons such as his experience in education leadership, ability to raise money, and potential to secure resources for the school through connections in the Legislature.

Stephenson has been president of Northwest Florida State College since 2017. He previously worked as president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg, Ky.

Cliff Otto, chairman of the Florida Poly trustees, said he was impressed by Stephenson’s record of leadership in higher education and said Stephenson would be good for the university.

"He has served in those roles by demonstrating some things that are going to be equally important to Florida Poly. He’s shown that he’s committed to growth. He has demonstrated and told us that he is a very successful fundraiser. And he is known to be effective in Tallahassee, which is important as we try and continue to drive investment in the university," Otto said.

A biography of Stephenson on the Northwest Florida State College website said he has "extensive experience in community college executive administration, having served in President/CEO positions in Alabama, Missouri, and Kentucky."

The biography said Stephenson holds an associate's degree in science from Walker Junior College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Birmingham-Southern College, and master’s and doctorate degrees in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.

In January, Stephenson spoke of his leadership style on The News Service of Florida’s "Deeper Dive with Dara Kam" podcast.

"I’ve tried to surround myself with a diverse cabinet of leaders, of all generations, because I don’t want ‘yes people.’ I want people that will challenge my thinking as a baby boomer, and to help me realize, what is the best solution? And we do it all together," Stephenson said.

Members of the trustees board who voted against Stephenson’s selection Monday cited his lack of experience leading a university versus colleges and his lack of a STEM background.

Trustee Mark Bostick criticized the selection, comparing it to how prominent STEM-oriented schools such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Georgia Tech would choose leaders.

"If we’re trying to set expectations for Florida Poly, MIT, Georgia Tech are not going to hire a community college president who has no STEM background. I mean, we’re going to be the laughingstock of the country as far as trying to have a national presence. And I just think this is a disaster," Bostick said before the final vote was taken.

Bostick’s comment touched off a debate among the trustees, with other members defending the choice of Stephenson.

"We have a record in Florida of college presidents who have had great success not necessarily having an education background or even a background in the particular expertise of that university," said trustee Jesse Panuccio, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

This month, the trustees interviewed Stephenson and four other finalists. Keith Moo-Young, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., received support from several of the trustees who did not support Stephenson’s selection.

Other finalists were David Norton, vice president for research at the University of Florida; Daniel O’Sullivan, vice provost and chemistry professor at the U.S. Naval Academy; and Bjong Wolf Yeigh, an engineering professor and former chancellor for the University of Washington Bothell.

Stephenson’s selection will need approval from the state university system’s Board of Trustees. In the meantime, Florida Poly will begin negotiating a contract with Stephenson. The contract will be considered by the university’s trustees during a meeting on April 25.