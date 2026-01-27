Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis to speak at Florida Sheriffs' Association conference

By
Published  January 27, 2026 8:44am EST
Ron DeSantis
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give remarks at the Florida Sheriffs’ Association conference on Tuesday. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak Tuesday at the Florida Sheriffs’ Association 2026 Winter Conference. 

The conference is being held at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach. 

DeSantis is scheduled to give remarks at 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the Governor’s Press Office. 

A livestream of the governor’s remarks will be available in the video player at the top of the story. 

