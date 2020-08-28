Deputy injured in gun battle gets guard of honor as he’s discharged from hospital

A Sacramento County deputy received a guard of honor as he was discharged from hospital on August 26.

Footage from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Eric Schmidt leaving the UC Davis Medical Center after receiving treatment for wounds he sustained in a gun fight with a suspect the previous Saturday.

Once he left the hospital, Schmidt was escorted home by a parade of law enforcement personnel.

“We will remain by Eric and his family’s side as his courageous battle back to health continues. As always, we extend our deepest gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

