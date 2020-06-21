Deputies: Wife, son found dead in home; suspect in custody

article

Two people are dead after a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to Darlington Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

They say they found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies identified the victims as Jodie Rivera and Matthew Rivera.

When fire rescue units responded, the sheriff's office said they were pronounced dead at the home.

Investigators say they are the wife and son of the suspect, who has been identified as Smith Rivera.

Smith Rivera is in custody.

Deputies say he was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

