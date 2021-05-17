Deputies: Teen arrested in shooting death of Orlando mother, 2nd suspect sought

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said detectives have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman during what they believe was an attempted carjacking.

They are still looking for a second suspect in the case.

Ja’Quarius McCray, 17, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the killing of 36-year-old Roxana Sanchez.

Investigators said on May 8, Sanchez and a friend were targeted by two men who approached them in the driveway of her home on Lecon Branch Court. Authorities believe Sanchez and her friend were cased earlier in the evening by the suspects who then followed them home and blocked them in the driveway, with the intent of stealing the car.

Detectives said when the two men beat on the windows of Sanchez’s car, she put the vehicle in reverse. That's when investigators said one of the suspects fired into the car, fatally striking Sanchez.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it has been working closely with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on DNA evidence which led them to McCray, who also faces an attempted murder charge in this case.

Detectives are still looking for the second suspect. The Florida Sheriffs Association has doubled the Crimeline reward in this case. Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

