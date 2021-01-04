Deputies: Search for missing 15-month-old boy taken by father in Ormond Beach

article

Volusia County deputies are searching for a 15-month-old boy who is considered missing and endangered.

Deputies say the boy's father took him from Ormond Beach on Monday.

The boy's father has been identified as Allen Keller. The child is Odin Keller.

(Allen Keller)

(Odin Keller)

Detectives say the boy's father was intoxicated and/or under the influence of narcotics when he left with the child at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

The 35-year-old is wanted on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant person and interference with child custody.

It is not clear what mode of transportation Keller could be using.

Anyone who might have seen the boy or Keller is asked to call 911 immediately.