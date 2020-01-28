Deputies searching for elderly Florida woman missing for nearly two weeks

article

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office continues to search for an 81-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Jan. 16.

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating Margaret "Helen" Becker. She was last seen at a CVS in Sebring on Friday, Jan. 16. around 4:30 p.m. A person who saw her at the store said she appeared confused.

"We are still looking for Margaret Becker, who has not been seen since Jan. 16. Here is another photo of her. We have also learned that she usually goes by the first name of Helen," the Sheriff's Office wrote in an update on Facebook.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.