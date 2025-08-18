Deputies search for suspect after alleged sexual battery reported on Seminole Wekiva Trail

The Brief Deputies say a woman was sexually battered Monday afternoon on the Seminole Wekiva Trail in Altamonte Springs. A passerby heard her cries for help and called 911 as the suspect fled shirtless. Investigators are searching for a man in his 20s and urging residents to check cameras for leads.



Detectives are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually battered Monday afternoon while walking along the Seminole Wekiva Trail in Altamonte Springs, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

What we know:

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was sexually battered Monday afternoon while walking along the Seminole Wekiva Trail in unincorporated Altamonte Springs.

Deputies said the victim was attacked around 4 p.m. near State Road 434 and Douglas Avenue by a man with an electric scooter. He dragged her toward a wooded area before a passerby heard her cries for help, found her and called 911.

The suspect is described as a thin Black man in his mid-20s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet tall, with short hair twists. He was last seen in a white ball cap and athletic shorts and may have initially worn a red shirt but fled shirtless.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office detectives are actively investigating an alleged sexual battery that occurred on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in unincorporated Altamonte Springs. [Credit: SCSO]

The sheriff's office released images of a shirt found at the scene and an image taken from a traffic camera of a possible suspect.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said whether the victim and suspect knew each other or if this was a random attack. They have not released details on the victim’s condition or whether she required medical treatment.

Investigators have also not identified how the suspect escaped or in which direction he fled.

The backstory:

The Seminole Wekiva Trail is a popular path for walkers, joggers and cyclists in Seminole County. The Sheriff’s Office said it is increasing patrols in the area as detectives work to review surveillance video and gather tips from the public.

What they're saying:

The Sheriff’s Office urged people to remain vigilant.

"The Sheriff’s Office reminds all individuals walking, jogging, biking, or exercising outdoors to stay alert and aware of their surroundings," the agency wrote in a news release. "The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office also offers a free Women’s Safety and Awareness Class."

What you can do:

For more information on the Women’s Safety and Awareness Class, email crimeprevention@seminolesheriff.org.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or text TIPS (8477) or call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665- 6650. Calls to Crimeline are anonymous, and tips that lead to a felony arrest may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

