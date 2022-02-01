Deputies search for suspect after 2 shot in Ocala

article

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies on Monday evening responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of NW 16th Avenue.

Two victims were transported in critical condition to a local hospital just after 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Deputies were actively searching for a possible suspect just before 10 p.m. If you have any information about this incident call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 if the information provided directly to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.

