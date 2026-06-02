Deputies search for armed suspect after shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Sumter County deputies are searching for a teen accused of firing a weapon at multiple people in a residential area.
The Sheriff's Office said Quamariyontae Harris, 18, fired a weapon during a domestic incident.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Deputies have been searching the area of Northeast 9th Street and County Road 222 for Harris, who they said may be armed with a long rifle.
Harris is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket and a camouflage mask.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
According to officials, Harris has previous active warrants for charges such as kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him, deputies said. Call 911 or contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 immediately.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.