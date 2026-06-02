Deputies search for armed suspect after shooting in Sumter County

The Brief The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who the agency said fired a weapon at multiple people in a residential area. The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Quamariyontae Harris. Deputies have been searching the area of Northeast 9th Street and County Road 222 for Harris, who may be armed.



Sumter County deputies are searching for a teen accused of firing a weapon at multiple people in a residential area.

The Sheriff's Office said Quamariyontae Harris, 18, fired a weapon during a domestic incident.

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Deputies have been searching the area of Northeast 9th Street and County Road 222 for Harris, who they said may be armed with a long rifle.

Harris is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket and a camouflage mask.

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According to officials, Harris has previous active warrants for charges such as kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him, deputies said. Call 911 or contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 immediately.