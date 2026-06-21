Deputies respond to I-95 incident involving paragliders in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving paragliders along Interstate 95 on Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a stretch of the interstate in the Titusville area at approximately 8:15 a.m. on June 21.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the aerial incident. No lanes were blocked from this incident, deputies said.
Where was the incident?
Deputies reported the incident occurred near Mile Marker 220, on I-95, just west of the Brentwood Estates neighborhood.
What we don't know:
FOX 35 is working to learn more about how this incident occurred.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.