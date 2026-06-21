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Deputies respond to I-95 incident involving paragliders in Titusville

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County News
Published June 21, 2026 11:35 AM EDT
Published June 21, 2026 11:35 AM EDT

The Brief

    • The Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving paragliders on Interstate 95 in Titusville early Sunday morning.
    • Deputies arrived at the scene near Mile Marker 220, just west of the Brentwood Estates neighborhood, at approximately 8:15 a.m.
    • No injuries were reported as a result of the activity, and traffic was not heavily impacted.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving paragliders along Interstate 95 on Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a stretch of the interstate in the Titusville area at approximately 8:15 a.m. on June 21.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the aerial incident. No lanes were blocked from this incident, deputies said. 

Where was the incident? 

Deputies reported the incident occurred near Mile Marker 220, on I-95, just west of the Brentwood Estates neighborhood. 

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is working to learn more about how this incident occurred. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. 

Brevard County News