Deputies respond to I-95 incident involving paragliders in Titusville

The Brief The Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving paragliders on Interstate 95 in Titusville early Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the scene near Mile Marker 220, just west of the Brentwood Estates neighborhood, at approximately 8:15 a.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the activity, and traffic was not heavily impacted.



The Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving paragliders along Interstate 95 on Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a stretch of the interstate in the Titusville area at approximately 8:15 a.m. on June 21.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the aerial incident. No lanes were blocked from this incident, deputies said.

Where was the incident?

Deputies reported the incident occurred near Mile Marker 220, on I-95, just west of the Brentwood Estates neighborhood.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is working to learn more about how this incident occurred.