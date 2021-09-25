Deputies need public's help to find missing 19-year-old woman

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it needs the public's help to find a missing woman.

Deputies said Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas apartments, located at 3303 Arden Villas Boulevard in Orlando.

Investigators said they are "actively investigating" and urge anyone with information to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at 407-836-4357.

If you see the young woman, you're asked to call 911.