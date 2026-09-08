Florida attorney general proposes criminal penalties for AI companies

The Brief Attorney General James Uthmeier wants AI companies to face criminal penalties when their platforms help facilitate crimes. The proposal follows Florida investigations involving AI in violent crime, child exploitation and medical advice. Lawmakers are expected to consider the legislation during the 2027 regular session.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is proposing sweeping legislation that would impose criminal penalties on technology companies whose artificial intelligence products are used to facilitate crimes.

The proposal comes as Florida expands its scrutiny of AI platforms and their role in criminal investigations, healthcare and consumer protection.

Penalty to 'aid or abet' criminal activity

What we know:

Uthmeier said his proposal would make AI companies criminally liable if their products "aid or abet" criminal activity. Companies that own, control or distribute AI products could face significant fines, restitution to victims, court-ordered oversight and even suspension of business operations in Florida if prosecutors determine their platforms participated in a crime.

The attorney general said he has discussed the proposal with lawmakers and plans to seek legislation during the next regular legislative session, which begins in March, unless Gov. Ron DeSantis calls a special session.

The proposal would also seek to hold AI companies accountable when their platforms are used by scammers and explore whether AI chatbots could face liability for providing medical advice without a license.

The backstory:

The proposal builds on an investigation Uthmeier's office launched in April into OpenAI's ChatGPT platform. That investigation later expanded into a criminal probe involving Phoenix Ikner, who is accused of killing two people and wounding five others during the 2025 mass shooting at Florida State University.

Uthmeier has also pointed to other incidents involving AI, including chatbots allegedly encouraging self-harm and the growing use of artificial intelligence to create child sexual abuse material.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said AI-generated child sexual abuse material creates new challenges for investigators and victims, arguing lawmakers may need additional tools to combat the problem.

What we don't know:

Uthmeier has outlined broad policy goals, but the details of the legislation have not been released.

It remains unclear how prosecutors would determine when an AI platform has "participated" in a crime, what legal standard would apply to technology companies, or how the proposal would interact with existing state and federal laws governing criminal liability and technology platforms.

The proposal also leaves unanswered how AI companies would distinguish between lawful and unlawful user activity while protecting privacy and free speech rights.

‘This is not a ban on AI’

What they're saying:

Uthmeier said Florida must act before artificial intelligence becomes even more deeply integrated into everyday life.

"AI is only going to get more advanced. If we don't get in front of it now as public citizens, as community leaders, as law enforcement, it will be too late."

He emphasized that the proposal is intended to regulate misuse of AI, not prohibit the technology itself.

"This is not a ban on AI. AI is here, whether we like it or not. We want AI to facilitate mankind ... to give us the tools to be successful to go out and catch bad guys."

Glass warned that AI-generated child sexual abuse material is already creating new investigative challenges.

"Child sexual abuse material is dangerous and deeply damaging, even when fabricated. AI-generated child sexual assault material can delay investigations, creates new pathways for exploitation, and can devastate real children and families."

Big picture view:

Florida is among a growing number of states weighing how to regulate rapidly advancing artificial intelligence technologies. While many policymakers agree AI can be used to facilitate fraud, child exploitation and other crimes, proposals to hold AI developers criminally liable represent a significant expansion of legal responsibility for technology companies.

If enacted, Florida's proposal could become one of the nation's most aggressive state-level efforts to regulate general-purpose AI platforms and would likely face close legal scrutiny.