15-year-old killed in Volusia County ATV crash identified
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators have confirmed the identity of the 15-year-old girl who died after an ATV crash in Osteen on Sunday.
What we know:
The crash happened around noon on Pell Road, near Ashby Way.
Haylee Bechtold was traveling south on Pell Road when she lost control of the ATV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The teen overcorrected, causing the ATV to overturn on its left side, an FHP report said.
Haylee was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. An FHP report said that she wasn't wearing a helmet.
A 13-year-old passenger was taken by family members to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FHP said the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.