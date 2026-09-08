Universal Orlando reveals Rock the Universe 2027 concert lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Rock the Universe returns to Universal Orlando in early January for a weekend of music from some of the biggest artists in Christian music.
The Christian music festival will take place Jan. 22-23 at Universal Studios Florida.
Elevation Worship, Jamie MacDonald, Megan Woods and more will headline the concerts during the weekend.
2027 Rock the Universe concert lineup
The concerts will take place over two days. The lineup is:
Friday, Jan. 22
- Elevation Worship
- Jamie MacDonald
- Rave Jesus
- Benjamin William Hastings
- Strings & Heart
- 1K Phew
- Joseph O'Brien
- Maddi Jane
- John Allan
Saturday, Jan. 23
- Josiah Queen
- Katy Nichole
- Franni Cash
- CAIN
- Megan Woods
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- Peter Burton
- Sam Wesley
- Torey D'Shaun
Rock the Universe will also include a non-denominational worship service on Sunday morning to wrap up the weekend's festivities.
Rock the Universe tickets
Tickets and vacation packages for Rock the Universe will go on sale Sept. 15.
Options include single-night tickets and the "Rock Your Weekend" ticket, which includes access to the full weekend of Rock the Universe activities and the theme parks.
The Source: This article was written with information released by Universal Orlando.