Universal Orlando reveals Rock the Universe 2027 concert lineup

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The Brief Universal Orlando has revealed the concert lineup for Rock the Universe, the large Christian music festival at Universal Studios Florida. The event will feature performances from Elevation Worship, Josiah Queen, Jamie MacDonald, Katy Nichole and more. Rock the Universe will take place Jan. 22-23, 2027.



Rock the Universe returns to Universal Orlando in early January for a weekend of music from some of the biggest artists in Christian music.

The Christian music festival will take place Jan. 22-23 at Universal Studios Florida.

Elevation Worship, Jamie MacDonald, Megan Woods and more will headline the concerts during the weekend.

2027 Rock the Universe concert lineup

The concerts will take place over two days. The lineup is:

Friday, Jan. 22

Elevation Worship

Jamie MacDonald

Rave Jesus

Benjamin William Hastings

Strings & Heart

1K Phew

Joseph O'Brien

Maddi Jane

John Allan

Saturday, Jan. 23

Josiah Queen

Katy Nichole

Franni Cash

CAIN

Megan Woods

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Peter Burton

Sam Wesley

Torey D'Shaun

Rock the Universe will also include a non-denominational worship service on Sunday morning to wrap up the weekend's festivities.

Rock the Universe tickets

Tickets and vacation packages for Rock the Universe will go on sale Sept. 15.

Options include single-night tickets and the "Rock Your Weekend" ticket, which includes access to the full weekend of Rock the Universe activities and the theme parks.