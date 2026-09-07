Balcony collapses at New Smyrna Beach condo; building deemed unlivable

The Brief Residents in New Smyrna Beach had to evacuate their building after their second-story balcony collapsed. Part of the balcony collapsed over the weekend onto a vehicle below. Remarkably, no one was hurt. Officials installed temporary support beams to hold the balcony up. Crews are now investigating what caused the balcony to fall, and how to repair it.



A second-story balcony collapsed over the weekend at a condominium complex on South Atlantic Avenue in New Smyrna Beach, sparking immediate safety concerns and forcing the residents to evacuate.

City officials deemed the building uninhabitable until structure engineers could verify the integrity of the building.

Balcony collapses at New Smyrna Beach condo complex

What we know:

On Saturday night, Sept. 5, an upper-level balcony at a condo complex in New Smyrna Beach suddenly collapsed and fell onto a vehicle parked beneath it, officials said.

It happened at a complex near Atlantic Ocean avenues, not far from the beach. Remarkably, no one was hurt, officials said.

FOX 35 crews found the balcony being supported by two temporary wooden pillars, caution tape blocking the front door and driveway, and debris off to the side. Crews installed temporary support beams and structural reinforcements beneath the balcony to prevent further collapses or secondary damage to neighboring units.

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What they're saying:

"We saw the aftermath and thought, 'Wow, that was something crazy,'" said Will Barth, who was staying in a rental property nearby. "A lot of lights, fire trucks all over the place, but I’m glad it sounds like everyone is safe."



Jamie Cusick, who owned the property prior to selling it in 2019, expressed shock over the incident.



"It’s crazy. I can’t even believe it," Cusick said. "I know this building was well maintained and cared for, so it’s shocking to see this happen. It's totally frightening—I can understand why they evacuated."

Building deemed uninhabitable until engineers deem it safe

What's next:

A city spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 that officials are working directly with the property owners to navigate repairs and to determine what caused the balcony to collapse.

For now, the building has been deemed unsafe until engineers can verify its integrity.