Clermont man accused of intentionally striking bicyclist with car, fleeing scene

The Brief Police say a Clermont man intentionally hit a bicyclist with his car in a Taco Bell parking lot before driving away. The cyclist suffered minor injuries, though the bicycle was destroyed in the crash. The suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run with property damage.



A Clermont man is accused of intentionally driving his vehicle into a bicyclist in a Taco Bell parking lot before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries despite the bicycle being destroyed in the crash.

What we know:

Police said the bicyclist was leaving the Taco Bell parking lot on Hammock Ridge Road on Sunday when Tyler Sander allegedly struck him with a vehicle.

Tyler Sandor, 20, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run with property damage.

Authorities arrested Sander on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run involving property damage. Police said he drove away after the collision, but officers with the Mascotte Police Department quickly located the vehicle and took him into custody.

The victim's bicycle was completely destroyed, but police said the rider escaped with minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

What we don't know:

Investigators said the two men knew each other, though the nature of their relationship remains under investigation.