Deputies: Missing woman, 35, considered 'missing and endangered'

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 35-year-old woman they say was reported missing by her family on Friday.

She's been identified as Chanda Mims, 35.

Mims' family said she was last seen a week earlier when she left her home on River Ridge Road in DeLand.

Officials say Mims is considered "missing and endangered due to recent mental health and substance use concerns."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the woman is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office or 911.

Deputies say Mims does not drive or have a cellphone, but she is known to visit west DeLand and the Spring Hill area.