Deputies: Man shot himself in head during domestic dispute

Polk County deputies say a man shot himself in the head during a domestic violence situation.

On Friday night, deputies arrived at a home on Hyland Avenue in Winter Haven after receiving a 911 call.

The man's ex-girlfriend told deputies that James Busch, 53, shot himself under the chin after he got violent with her.

She says she went to his home to get her dog and an argument began with Busch.

She said that Busch yelled, "You're not going anywhere," and he locked the gate. She said he then beat her and put a gun to her chin, threatening to kill her.

The victim said she called Busch's brother on the phone, and after Busch spoke with his brother, he handed the phone back to her and he shot himself under the chin.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw Busch sitting on a recliner, still conscious, holding the gun.

Officials say Busch was given several commands to drop the gun, but he refused.

They said he then began using both hands to raise the gun from his lap.

Fearing for their safety, deputies said one of them shot Busch twice, intentionally striking him in the right arm and once in his left hand.

Investigators say deputies began life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital.

They said Busch is in extremely critical condition.

Deputies say the ex-girlfriend was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for an anxiety attack.

Per standard protocol, all deputies involved were placed on administrative leave with pay during the internal investigation.