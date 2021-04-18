Deputies: Man found with gunshot wound after crash died at hospital
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting involving a man found inside a car with a gunshot wound.
Deputies say they were responding to a single-vehicle crash on Lake Sparling Road early Sunday morning.
After getting to the scene, investigators say it was clear the male victim in his 20s had been shot.
Officials said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators have not yet released any information on a possible suspect.