Deputies: Man carjacked woman's vehicle in Applebee's parking lot

article

A man who allegedly carjacked a vehicle off of a woman at a Central Florida Applebee's was arrested the next day after fleeing from law enforcement, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to an Applebee's on E. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee in reference to an armed carjacking on Tuesday.

They said that the victim told deputies she was leaving the restaurant when an unknown man approached her in the parking lot with a knife and then demanded her car keys, cell phone, and cash before driving off in the victim's vehicle.

SPORTS ALERT: Going to the Daytona 500? Here's what you need to know

By Wednesday, deputies said that they were able to identify the unknown man as 32-year-old Rishard Brown. They also found the stolen vehicle being driven by Brown, who ultimately fled to Saint Cloud. While fleeing from deputies, a passenger -- identified as 27-year-old Derick Bonet-Rodriguez -- jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Advertisement

Bonet-Rodriguez was reportedly apprehended while Brown continued to flee in the stolen vehicle. However, he went on to drive into the backyard of a house on Augusta Circle and crashed. He was arrested moments after.

Brown was said to have been charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery with a Weapon, Grand Theft, Aggravated Assault, Fleeing to Elude, Reckless Driving, Driving while License Suspended, Burglary to a Structure, and Resisting without Violence.

MORE NEWS: Rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Democrats claim in impeachment trial

Bonet-Rodriguez was charged with Resisting without Violence, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.