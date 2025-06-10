Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Altamonte Springs

The Brief One person is dead following a shooting in Altamonte Springs on Monday night. It happened at a home off Forest Lake Drive. Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and are actively investigating the case.



The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Altamonte Springs on Monday night.

What we know:

The incident took place around 8 p.m. at a home on Forest Lake Drive.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the location and discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and are actively investigating the case.

What we don't know:

Additional details regarding a potential suspect or motive behind the shooting were not released.