Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Altamonte Springs on Monday night.
What we know:
The incident took place around 8 p.m. at a home on Forest Lake Drive.
Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the location and discovered a person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and are actively investigating the case.
What we don't know:
Additional details regarding a potential suspect or motive behind the shooting were not released.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on June 10, 2025.