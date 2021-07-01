Deputies investigating after 2 people are shot in Orange County neighborhood

Orange County deputies are investigating after they say a woman and man were shot at an apartment complex in the Lockhart area.

This happened along Shade Tree Loop near Magnolia Homes Road.

Deputies say a call of shots fired came in around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

"One victim, a female in her 20s, said she was in her bedroom when she heard gunfire and realized she was shot. The other victim, a male in his 20s, also had a non-life threatening gunshot wound and refused to cooperate with investigators."

Both were transported to the hospital in stable condition. No suspect information has been released.

Several deputies were seen bringing out bags and boxes from a unit filled with potential evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

