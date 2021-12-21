Deputies investigate death of man set on fire in Lake County

Authorities in Lake County are investigating a death after it was discovered that a man's body was set on fire at a car wash.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the incident was on Dec. 17 around 9:30 p.m. in Leesburg.

Detectives are trying to figure out if the victim, Mustafa Connelly, 38, was already deceased when the fire was started.

"Upon arrival deputies discovered the deceased victim on fire next to a late model Hyundai passenger vehicle," the Lake County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

Investigators are asking people who live in the Veech Road area to check their security cameras for any video of possible suspects. A citizens' portal evidence link allows for people to upload video anonymously here.

Detectives are seeking the publics help in identifying the possible last know places the victim may have visited. If you have any information on this case, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

