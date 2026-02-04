Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was shot and killed late Tuesday in a neighborhood near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Colonial Court in unincorporated Sanford, deputies said.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Deputies arrived at the home and found a "male gunshot victim" with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody, deputies said.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident.
"There is no continuing danger to the area," the sheriff’s office said in a release.
No other details have been released about the shooting.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.