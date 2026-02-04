Expand / Collapse search

Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Sanford

Published  February 4, 2026 6:07am EST
Seminole County News
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was shot and killed late Tuesday in a neighborhood near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Colonial Court in unincorporated Sanford, deputies said. 

Deputies arrived at the home and found a "male gunshot victim" with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody, deputies said. 

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident. 

"There is no continuing danger to the area," the sheriff’s office said in a release. 

No other details have been released about the shooting. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

