Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Sanford

Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a home in unincorporated Sanford. The shooting happened late Tuesday at a home off Colonial Court. One person was shot and died from their injuries, according to deputies.



A person was shot and killed late Tuesday in a neighborhood near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Colonial Court in unincorporated Sanford, deputies said.

Deputies arrived at the home and found a "male gunshot victim" with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody, deputies said.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident.

"There is no continuing danger to the area," the sheriff’s office said in a release.

No other details have been released about the shooting.