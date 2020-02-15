Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Grandma arrested for abducting 12-year-old granddaughter from hospital at gunpoint

Louisiana
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. - A 12-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted from a hospital at gunpoint by her grandmother has been found safe. Her grandmother has been arrested.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Andreana Miller. They say she was taken at gunpoint by her grandmother, 66-year-old Evelyn Miller, from Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish on Friday. 

"It is believed Evelyn was carrying a revolver style pistol," police said. 

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office posted an update that the two had been found around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at a hotel in Bogalusa. 

"Adreana Miller was found during the arrest, and was unharmed. Evelyn Miller will be extradited to Jefferson Parish," the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have not released a motive in the case.