Deputies: 4 hospitalized after two separate Orange County shootings, suspect(s) at large

Two separate shootings that occurred overnight in Orange County left four people injured and the suspect from both incidents is still at large, deputies say.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a shooting occurred at 12:38 a.m. on Monday on Whippoorwill Drive. They said that prior to deputies arriving at the scene, two victims had self-transported themselves to Florida Hospital East. One of them had a gunshot wound. The suspect in this incident is reportedly still at large.

MORE NEWS: 1 injured after Daytona Beach shooting, police say

Deputies said that another shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday on River Reach. Also prior to the arrival of law enforcement, two victims went to the Waterford Lakes ER with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The unknown suspect in this incident is also still at large, they added.

It is unknown if the suspect from the first shooting is the same suspect from the second shooting.

MORE NEWS: Download the FOX 35 News app for the latest on these shootings and more

An investigation into both shootings is said to be ongoing.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 News between 4 and 10 a.m. for updates on these shootings and more.