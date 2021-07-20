Deputies: 15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Orange County teen

article

Orange County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the shooting death of another teenager.

Deputies arrested the suspect for second-degree murder of 15-year-old Jesus Ramirez.

They say on Monday around 4:40 a.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of 2nd Street in Ocoee in reference to a shooting.

"Deputies located the victim and rendered aid, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's office said.

Detectives say this shooting was not random, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.