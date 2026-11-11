Democrat Dan McDow flips Florida House District 33 seat after close recount

The Brief Democrat Dan McDow flipped Florida House District 33 in Brevard County, defeating Republican Monique Miller by 286 votes after a machine recount. His victory marks the district’s first Democratic win in more than a decade and breaks the Florida House Republican supermajority. McDow campaigned on affordability, insurance and utility costs, and government transparency.



Florida may have avoided a Democratic wave, but Democrats scored a significant victory in Brevard County , where a state House seat flipped blue for the first time in more than a decade.

McDow wins by 286 votes

Local perspective:

Democrat Dan McDow secured the win in Florida House District 33 by 286 votes over Republican Monique Miller following a machine recount finalized this week.

McDow was traveling to Tallahassee on Wednesday as he prepared to take office.

"We’re going to get to work, and we’re going to do what you asked me to do," McDow said.

Affordability a key campaign focus

Big picture view:

The former West Melbourne City Council member and small-business owner campaigned for about 16 months, focusing on affordability issues, including insurance and utility costs, as well as transparency in government.

McDow said his campaign centered on finding solutions and convincing voters that change was possible.

Victory breaks Republican supermajority

He said the victory was especially significant because the district had been reliably Republican since he moved to the area in 2010.

"I moved here in 2010, and it’s been red since I’ve been here," McDow said.

His victory also has statewide implications, breaking the Republican supermajority in the Florida House. Democrats now hold 50 of the chamber's 120 seats following the November election.

Election results awaiting certification

What's next:

McDow said his campaign anticipated a close race but was surprised by the narrow margin.

"I think this is going to get close, and we had always known it was going to stretch, but we didn’t think it was going to be this close," he said.

The Brevard County Canvassing Board is scheduled to certify the election results Friday.