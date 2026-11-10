Boil water notice for Seminole County, temporarily closes Sanford Chick-fil-A

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The Brief Some Seminole County residents were placed on a precautionary boil water advisory on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. Notices were sent after reports of system/pressure issues and contractor damage to the plant's water distribution system. A Chick-fil-A in the region was affected, causing the restaurant to temporarily close.



Seminole County officials sent two boil water advisories to residents on Nov. 9. The notice was sent to residents living in the county's 5th District and the Howell Cove subdivision.

Two boil water advisories issued in Seminole County

What we know:

Residents in Seminole County were placed on a boil water notice after an issue was reported in the water distribution system in one of the county's water plants. Residents were notified on Monday afternoon.

According to a release on the Seminole County website, a second notice was issued for the south-east service area and 57 service connections were impacted. Residents living in the Howell Cove subdivision are asked to boil their water, specifically homes on Coram Lane, Jericho Drive, Merivale Drive, and Deerfield Road.

Officials say that repair crews have responded to both sites and when repairs are completed, the systems will be flushed and bacteriological samples will be taken as a precaution.

Until repairs are done, community members are asked to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes for one minute.

A local Chik-fil-A temporarily closes due to notice

Local perspective:

A Sanford Chick-fil-A off of SR 46 temporarily closed its doors on Monday due to the advisory.