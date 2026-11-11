Florida children safe after 'help us' sign spotted in window during Kissimmee domestic disturbance

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The Brief Children who were hiding during a domestic disturbance at a Kissimmee home held a sign reading "HELP US" against a window. Police responded to the residence on Oct. 26 after family members were concerned about the children's safety, police said. Andre Smithson was arrested and charged with false imprisonment after police said he confined a woman and another child in the residence in a bedroom against their will.



A group of children who were hiding in a room during a domestic disturbance situation are safe after putting a "HELP US" sign in a window, according to Kissimmee police.

Children hide in room during domestic dispute

What we know:

Police responded on Oct. 26 to a residence on Whitestone Circle after reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers were initially alerted to the situation by the grandmother of the children, who feared for their safety after receiving a text from one of the children, according to police.

Officers tried to make contact with people inside the residence, including the suspect, identified as Andre Smithson.

Eventually, officers were able to use a phone to contact the children, who said they were afraid and that Smithson wouldn't let them leave the residence.

Officers deployed a drone which located the children hiding in a room where a handwritten note reading "HELP US" was held against a window by one of the children.

The children were able to escape the residence while police distracted Smithson was distracted.

SWAT, CNT called to scene to talk with suspect

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene. After talking with Smithson over the phone, he eventually surrendered peacefully, police said.

Police also talked with a woman who was in the residence. She told officers she and Smithson got into an argument and that he wouldn't let her or their 5-month-old child leave the bedroom.

Suspect charged after domestic dispute

Andre Smithson.

Smithson was arrested on a charge of false imprisonment. Police said he also had an outstanding active warrant.

He was taken to the Osceola County Jail.