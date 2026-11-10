Police investigate death at Orlando apartment complex

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The Brief Orlando police are investigating a death at an Orlando apartment complex. On Monday, officers responded to a complex in the 6100 block of Westgate Drive. Investigators have not released details to "preserve the integrity of this case."



A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the complex in the 6100 block of Westgate Drive on Monday.

Police said the death investigation only involved one person.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the person or the circumstances that may have led to their death.

The police department said details about the investigation are limited to "preserve the integrity of this case."