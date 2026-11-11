Florida boy, 12, critically injured after being struck by car, police say

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The Brief Officers responded to a pedestrian crash off of Old Winter Garden road near Blackwood Avenue on Monday night, according to the City of Ocoee Police Department Ocoee police say Rodney Jean Thomas, 12, was taken to a hospital before being airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Thomas is on life support and his family has set up a GoFundMe.



A 12-year-old boy is critically injured after he was struck by a car on Monday night off of Old Winter Garden road near Blackwood Avenue, Ocoee police say.

12-year-old struck by car

What we know:

Ocoee officers responded to a call about a vehicle and pedestrian crash around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

12-year-old Rodney Jean Thomas was struck and taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, a news release says.

Events leading up to the crash are unknown

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed any details of what led up to Thomas being struck as well as the status of the driver.

Thornebrooke Elementary School statement regarding accident

What they're saying:

Thomas is a student at Thornebrooke Elementary School, which released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the accident. The school expressed its care for Thomas and directed community members who feel inclined to help to the family's GoFundMe. Ocoee police say the incident remains under investigation.