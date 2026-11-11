Florida boy, 12, critically injured after being struck by car, police say
OCOEE, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy is critically injured after he was struck by a car on Monday night off of Old Winter Garden road near Blackwood Avenue, Ocoee police say.
12-year-old struck by car
What we know:
Ocoee officers responded to a call about a vehicle and pedestrian crash around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.
12-year-old Rodney Jean Thomas was struck and taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, a news release says.
Events leading up to the crash are unknown
What we don't know:
Police have not revealed any details of what led up to Thomas being struck as well as the status of the driver.
Thornebrooke Elementary School statement regarding accident
What they're saying:
Thomas is a student at Thornebrooke Elementary School, which released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the accident. The school expressed its care for Thomas and directed community members who feel inclined to help to the family's GoFundMe. Ocoee police say the incident remains under investigation.
The Source: This article was written with information gathered from a news release by the City of Ocoee Police Department and a social media post by Thornebrooke Elementary School.