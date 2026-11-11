Stroke survivor, 24, reunited with beloved dog at Florida rehabilitation hospital

The Brief A 24-year-old stroke survivor shared an emotional reunion with her dog, Jack, at a Florida rehabilitation hospital after 12 days apart. Jaterria Paterick has endured multiple strokes, a heart attack and other serious health challenges while continuing to pursue her education. She said seeing Jack again brought her "relief, joy, and regained hope."



A 24-year-old stroke survivor shared an emotional reunion with her beloved dog at a Florida rehabilitation hospital on Thursday, Oct. 22, after nearly two weeks apart.

Jaterria Paterick had been receiving intensive inpatient care at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Altamonte Springs for 12 days when her dog, Jack, was finally approved for a visit.

What they're saying:

Video provided by Paterick captures the moment the pair reunited in the facility's lobby.

"As soon as he sees me, he’s gonna jump," Paterick says in the video. "I know my dog."

Paterick told Storyful that seeing Jack again gave her a sense of "relief, joy, and regained hope."

The backstory:

According to her GoFundMe page, Paterick has faced a series of serious health challenges since experiencing her first stroke on June 15, 2020, at age 20, while working as a saleswoman at T-Mobile. The stroke left her with significant deficits on her left side, requiring her to relearn basic movements, including crawling and turning over.

She later suffered the loss of her mother to cancer, just eight months after her first stroke. Over the following years, Paterick said she was placed on life support three times. She experienced a second stroke in August 2026 and a mild heart attack on Oct. 11, 2026.

Her health challenges have also included heart failure, pulmonary complications and pituitary issues that have contributed to significant vision loss, according to the fundraising page.

What's next:

Despite those setbacks, Paterick has continued pursuing her education and career goals. She earned an associate degree in computer science in May 2025 and obtained her barbering license in May 2026. She is currently studying computer engineering technology at Daytona State College, where she hopes to complete her bachelor's degree in May 2028.

Paterick, who graduated from Seminole High School with a 3.4 GPA, previously participated in marching band and Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, with aspirations of joining the military.

Her reunion with Jack offered a welcome moment of comfort amid a long and difficult recovery.