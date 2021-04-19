Demings: Over half of Orange County residents 40-plus have received one dose of COVID vaccine

Approximately 30% of all Orange County residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said during a news conference on Monday.

The mayor said that approximately 54% of Orange County’s residents 40-and-up have had at least one dose of the vaccine

With more than 120 vaccination sites now available in Orange County, residents have several options now.

Demings said there are many COVID-19 vaccination appointments still available at the convenient, drive-thru vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center.

As part of the Orange County Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program, Silver Star Park Gymnasiums is operating the following times and hours:

Silver Star Recreation Center

Monday, April 19, 2021 – Friday, April 23, 2021; located at 2801 N Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818; Appointments only: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk-ups only: Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or until capacity is reached. The site will administer up to 1,000 Pfizer-brand vaccines per day. There are many appointments still available.

As a reminder for 16- and 17-year old residents, a parent or legal guardian must register them for their appointment, sign a consent form, as well as be present at the time of vaccination.

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine to learn more about these sites.

FEMA VACCINATION SITE: OPEN FOR FIRST DOSES AGAIN

As of Tuesday, April 20, 2021 the FEMA site at Valencia’s West Campus will again offer first doses of Pfizer. This site is walk-up only. Currently, the site is slated to close on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Visit ocfl.net/vaccinesites for more information.