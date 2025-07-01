Deltona approves construction pause amid flooding concerns, despite conflicting state law

The Brief Deltona has paused new development to address post-hurricane flooding risks. The move defies a new Florida law that prohibits such local moratoriums. City leaders now face potential legal challenges and internal division.



The Deltona City Commission has approved a controversial pause on new construction as the city continues to deal with flooding issues stemming from Hurricane Milton, despite legal warnings that the move violates a new state law.

What we know:

Deltona city commissioners voted 4–3 to pause new development amid ongoing concerns over flooding from Hurricane Milton’s aftermath.

Residents in low-lying neighborhoods say flooding remains a persistent threat, and officials fear additional construction could overload the city's drainage infrastructure. Despite legal warnings, the temporary moratorium was approved during a special meeting Monday.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the moratorium will be enforced, given that city attorneys say the vote violates Senate Bill 180, a new law that bans such actions. The city has yet to announce whether it will face lawsuits, and the Florida state government has not commented on whether it will challenge the ordinance. The extent to which the moratorium could delay housing projects is also not yet known.

The backstory:

Hurricane Milton left lasting water management issues across Deltona, particularly in areas like Elkcam Boulevard and Three Island Lakes. Frustrated residents have called for stronger mitigation efforts as another storm season approaches. The commission’s vote is the latest in a series of debates over how to balance rapid growth with public safety and environmental risk.

Big picture view:

Deltona's decision places it at odds with the state legislature’s efforts to limit local control over development. Critics say SB 180 ties the hands of cities trying to respond to climate challenges, while supporters argue it prevents arbitrary growth restrictions.

What they're saying:

Residents say neighborhoods remain vulnerable just weeks ahead of the peak of hurricane season.

"It was so bad. People were driving on the sidewalks here… they couldn’t get through," said Traci Giordano, a Deltona resident who lives off Elkcam Boulevard. "It was a mess."

She said she was trapped in her home for days the last time severe flooding swept through the area. Others, like Judy Ellis, who lives near Three Island Lakes, said the flooding isn’t just inconvenient — it’s creeping dangerously close to home.

"That house there, the third one, it got flooded," Ellis said, pointing across the lake. "It floods in front of my house, behind my house, but not in my house."

City attorneys warned the commission that passing the moratorium would put Deltona in direct violation of Senate Bill 180, signed recently into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"What we just did right now, in my opinion, is malfeasance. It’s dereliction of duty, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s wrong," said Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr., who voted against the measure.

What's next:

The mayor said he hopes to use the city's 14-day repeal window to reverse the vote and seek alternative solutions to address Deltona’s chronic flooding without violating state law.