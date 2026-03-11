Declining enrollment prompts Osceola County School District partnership with recruitment firm

The Brief To combat declining enrollment, the Osceola County School District is partnering with consulting firm Caissa K-12 to launch an intentional recruitment campaign. Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff clarified that while school closures are not being considered at this time, saying capacity levels are in a healthy spot. By partnering with Caissa, the school district plans to reach out to families of students who aren't currently enrolled in an Osceola County District public school or charter schools.



After facing the financial impacts brought on by declining enrollment, the Osceola County School district is partnering with Caissa K-12 to recruit students.

What is Caissa K-12?

What we know:

Cassia K-12 – who self-identify as the nation's leader for student recruitment – will assist Osceola County Schools with a student recruitment campaign, the school district announced on March 11.

Cassia K-12 is a full-service communications firm based in Memphis, Tenn., with an office in Washington D.C.

Caissa will also help reach former students to identify why they stopped showing up, the district said, saying that by engaging with these families, they hope to help remove barriers the families are facing and help provide resources to best help set up children for success.

This decision comes after the Orange County Public School Board approved to close seven schools due to declining enrollment.

It's not known which of Osceola County schools are primarily affected.

Will any schools close?

What they're saying:

Osceola County schools' superintendent released a statement saying,

"School closures are not being considered in Osceola County because our capacity levels at our schools are in a healthy spot," said Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff. "What we are doing is partnering with Caissa to attract students for whom we are not currently serving. We simply do not have the administrative overhead to do the outreach ourselves in support of these families, and it is important to note that the company will only receive payment for students it brings back to the district and keeps. Our school district outcomes are on the rise, and we need to be intentional about telling the story of the Osceola County student experience. Once we enroll them, our job is (to) provide the best education possible, which I am confident that we can do."