DeBary Main Street project underway as city hopes to create urban hub

The DeBary Main Street project has officially kicked off, as it’s set to be the hub of connectivity, entertainment, and urban living in the city.

"The reason I want to bring Cheesecake Chino’s to DeBary is because it’s an up-and-coming area and Cheesecake Chino’s is an up-and-coming business," said Brian Obeso, owner of Cheesecake Chino's.

Obeso is just one of several business owners who are eager to set up shop on Main Street in Debary.

"This is a nice hub right here because it’s growing, and people are getting exposure, and people are getting exposure to one-of-a-kind cheesecakes as well. It's an opportunity once in a lifetime. Definitely take it and grasp every bit," said Obeso.

"We’re super excited. We’re local here going into our two-year anniversary, and this is amazing. I used to live in DeBary, and this is amazing. Locally, we’ve been waiting for this – to bring great growth to the city. I love the people that will be coming to the city for this section. It's going to be amazing," said Franklin Chavez, co-owner of Pepe's Cantina.

This new vibrant hub stretching 52 acres and including approximately 800 living accommodations is an idea that Mayor Karen Chasez says goes back a couple of decades.

"We have worked on this vision to bring a downtown where we can gather as a community and have more businesses than our residents desire, like restaurants, tap rooms, breweries, professional offices, single practitioners, that kind of thing," said Mayor Chasez.

With just walking distance to the SunRail station and miles of paved biking trails, leaders say Main Street will balance both sustainable growth and quality of life.

"We came in and revitalized it and turned this liability into an asset to our community," said City Manager Carmen Rosamonda.