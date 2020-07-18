Death investigation underway in Orange County

article

Homicide detectives are trying to figure out what happened after a man died on Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to 6201 West Colonial Drive just after 6:30 p.m. in reference to a death investigation. They say a 22-year-old Hispanic man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center by Orange County Fire Rescue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspect description has been released. Authorities have not said in what manner the victim died.

The investigation is ongoing.