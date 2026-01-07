Death investigation in Ocala Historic District leads to school lockdown, police say

Police officers are responding to a reported homicide in the Ocala Historic District, just east of downtown.

There is an active presence of law enforcement officers near Southeast 3rd Street and 11th Avenue, which has resulted in blocked roads in the area, authorities said.

Osceola Middle School was also placed under a brief lockdown as a precaution. Officials said there is no immediate danger to the community, and one person of interest is in custody.

Residents are advised to avoid the area. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.