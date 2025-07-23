Orlando man killed in crash after striking back of semi, troopers say

The Brief A deadly crash has shut down all lanes on Orange Blossom Trail S at Consulate Dr. in Orlando. What caused the crash and how many were killed is still unknown. Officials haven’t said when the area will reopen.



A man is dead after his SUV collided with multiple vehicles while traveling on an Orlando road early Wednesday, according to troopers.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened after 12 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail S near Consulate Drive.

A 2013 Mazda CX-5 was driving south on Orange Blossom Trail in the right lane. A 2022 box truck was in the center lane, also heading south. At the same time, a 2016 semi-truck with a trailer was turning left from Consulate Drive to go north on Orange Blossom Trail.

Officials said the driver of the Mazda lost control and sideswiped the box truck. That crash caused the Mazda to veer off and hit the back of the semi-truck. The Mazda’s driver died at the scene. Troopers said he was a 48-year-old Orlando man.

The other two drivers were not hurt and stayed at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.